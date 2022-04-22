Temperature to fall till 23 April in Odisha

An anticyclone along the Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu coast favoured flow of moisture-laden south-westerly wind from Andhra Pradesh towards Odisha and that would result in decrease in day temperature and rise in night temperature by 2 to 3 degrees C, SOA’s Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) said.

There will be a rise in the day temperature could follow subsequently, it said adding that the anti-cyclone and a cyclonic circulation over north Odisha could trigger severe ‘Kalbaisakhi’ (norwester) on Friday over coastal and western districts of the state leading to appreciable fall in day temperature.

The day temperature will remain below 40 degrees C in most places but a sharp rise in temperature is anticipated from April 24 as these systems will weaken and the upper air trough will move towards Bay of Bengal.

The mercury was likely to hover between 43 and 46 degrees C in most places of interior Odisha from April 28 while places along the coastal belt will register temperature above 40 degrees C due to absence of sea breeze and flow of hot wind into the state from North West India and Telangana. This dry hot spell may continue for about a week, the bulletin said.