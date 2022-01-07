Symptomatic air travelers to stay in hospital isolation: BMC

The air travelers, who are found symptomatic during screening at Biju Patnaik International Airport here, will be immediately isolated and shifted to the medical facility, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday while modifying the guideline for the passengers.

BMC had earlier announced that all the travellers deboarding at the BPIA, except those in transit, have to undergo an RT-PCR test for Covid-19 at the testing facility at the airport.

The passengers are required to deboard the flights by following social distance. On arrival, random RT-PCR tests will be conducted on those who are not in possession of a negative report obtained within 72 hours prior to boarding the flights, the revised notification said.