SUM Ultimate Medicare to take up cadaver kidney transplantation

Deceased donor kidney transplantation will soon be taken up at the SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) here.

This was announced by the hospital on the occasion of World Kidney Day on Thursday.

“We are observing the day to raise awareness about the increasing burden of kidney diseases and focus on the need to evolve strategies for kidney disease prevention,” Brig. (Dr.) Biraj Mohan Mishra, Chief of Medical Services, said at a program organised in the hospital to mark the day.

“As healthcare providers, we are obligated to raise awareness among the general public so that kidney care becomes embedded into routine health care, improve early detection programs, optimize medical care and dialysis facilities for those affected by kidney disease,” Dr. Swetapadma Dash, Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, said.

She said recognizing the importance of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), SUMUM had decided to unveil and promote living donor kidney transplantation while urging the medical team to step up its efforts.

“The World Kidney Day serves as an annual energizing and unifying event to raise awareness about kidney health issues and CKD as a global health issue,” Dr. Dash said.

Dr. Banambar Ray, Head of Critical Care Medicine, Dr. Anand Mishra, Deputy Medical Superintendent, doctors, nurses and paramedics attended the program. Dr. Ray spoke about the importance of kidney care and dwelt on the lack of care gap in terms of practice.

Dr. Tapas Ranjan Behera, Consultant, Nephrology, discussed growing kidney problems and the importance of periodic kidney health check ups. Dr. Biswaranjan Mohanty, Visiting Consultant and Dr. Priyabrata Dash, Consultant, Urology, also spoke.