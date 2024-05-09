Rare sinus tumour successfully removed at Odisha hospital

Surgeons at the Sitalapalli campus of Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital here have successfully removed a rare sinus tumour from a 60-year-old suffering woman recently, an official said on Thursday.

The patient came to the hospital complaining about intractable headache and complete nasal blockage which she had been enduring for several years. She was referred to the Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) department where Dr Priyajeet Panigrahi examined her and advised for a CT scan.

The scan revealed a huge mass lesion arising from the lateral wall of the nose and extending to all sinuses abutting the skull base superior and nasopharynx posteriorly.

Advertisement

It was decided to take the surgical route and the tumor weighing about 300 grams was removed successfully to the relief of the patient through surgery conducted by Dr Panigrahi.

Dr Panigrahi, who was assisted by anesthesiologist Dr Sarada Prasanna Dash, ANS Archana P Tripathy and other OT staff during the surgery, said that such tumours were very rare.

Hospital sources said all kinds of surgery and treatment were being provided in the facility.