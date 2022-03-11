State level training programme on deaf blindness held

Aaina in collaboration with Sense International India organized a State Level Training programme on Deaf blindness at CYSD, Bhubaneswar.

The programme was attended by 30 teachers working under Samagra Sikhya Abhiyan from Khordha and Cuttack districts. They were trained on deaf blindness and curriculum adaptation in inclusive setup.

The inaugural function was attended by Ashok Kumar Mohapatra, State IED Coordinator,OSEPA, Sanyas Kumar Behera, DSSO headquarter, Khordha, Jitendra Kumar Bishwal, activist and film personality, Smt Sneha Mishra, Secretary Aaina, Gayatri Patnaik, Treasurer, Aaina and Moma Ray-E.C member, Aaina.

The guests inaugurated the training program and reflected on how children with deaf blindness can be educated, how they can be independent and mainly highlighted on adapting curriculum to keep the children mainstream.

The training was facilitated by Ms Kalyani Jadhav and Ms Rosa Wahlang from Sense International India and Dillip Biswal from Aaina.