Southwest monsoon retreats from half of Odisha: Fresh low pressure area to drench parts of the State

The Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from almost half of Odisha in a case of delayed monsoon retreat in the coastal State, according to Bhubaneswar regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The monsoon has completely withdrawn from 13 districts of the State, which has a total of 30 districts. It has withdrawn from Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Nuapada, Boudh, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj and Nabarangpur districts, the IMD regional centre said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood persists and now extends up to 5.8 kilometres above mean sea level tilting southwestward with height. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours.

It is likely to move west northwestwards and reach south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent 24 hours.

Thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall are very likely to occur at one or two places over the southern districts from 14 October to 18 October.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Koraput and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Besides, thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Puri, according to IMD’s latest weather bulletin.