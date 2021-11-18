Smart board replaces obsolete blackboard, students excited

The Saheed Nagar high school, one of the oldest government-run educational institutions in the capital city established way back in 1968, wears a refurbished look, thanks to the state government’s 5T School Transformation programme initiative.

In the wake of the renovation of school to modern standard with smart boards replacing blackboard, students and parents are visibly elated as the school environs have undergone complete transformation.

5T secretary VK Pandian who inspected the ‘transformed’ school was impressed with the school environment and exuded confidence that the students will reap from the school transformation programme.

“The new look of the school has thrilled us. The refurbishment of the school particularly the e-library and renovated science laboratory has enhanced the study environs in the school”, said Elisha Rout, a student of Class 10.

“The government’s school transformation programme will attract students from private institutions to government schools. The infrastructure in the transformed school is now comparable to reputed private schools in the city. The state government has set aside 15% of places in government medical and engineering universities for children from government schools. It is bound to attract children to government schools to realize their cherished dream of becoming doctors and engineers”, said Sudhanidhi Samal, a guardian.

Our school has undergone a sea change with the transformation programme. Our school now has smart classrooms, e-library, advanced science lab, clean drinking water, hygienic toilets, sports facilities, and plantation, and an overall healthy environment, observed Suprava Satpathy, the headmistress, Saheed Nagar High School.