Serious criminal cases against 22% candidates in Odisha Assembly poll fray

At least 88 of the 394 candidates contesting the Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Phase IV in the 42 constituencies on 1 June are facing serious criminal charges with 22% overall rate, a report by the polls rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) stated on Thursday.

Of the 394 candidates analysed, 96 (24%) have declared criminal cases against themselves while 88 (22%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

As many as 17 candidates have declared cases related to attempted murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves while 20 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 20 candidates 2 candidates have declared charges related to rape (IPC Section-376).

Among the major parties, 28 (67%) of the 42 candidates analysed from BJP, 2 (67%) out of 3 candidates analysed from CPI, 1(33%) out of 3 candidates analysed from CPI(M), 13(31%) out of 42 candidates analysed from BJD and 11 (26%) out of 42 candidates analysed from INC have eclared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the major parties, 2 (67%) out of 3 candidates analysed from CPI, 27 (64%) out of 42 candidates analysed from BJP, 1 (33%) out of 3 candidates analysed from CPI(M), 9 (21%) out of 42 candidates analysed from BJD and 9 (21%) out of 42 candidates analysed from INC have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

A total of 42 seats are red alert constituencies. The Red alert constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, ADR concluded.