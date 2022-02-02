Sand art showcases waste segregation initiative

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in association with the State Bank of India (SBI) has created another stunning sand art in the premises of the Main Branch of the Public Sector Bank at Unit-1 the capital city to promote awareness regarding ‘Swachhata’, especially to sensitize residents on source segregation of waste for effective management of Micro Composting Centres (MCCs) at ward level.

Waste segregation at source improves collection efficiency and leads to better processing of waste. Hence, the objective of creating this art piece is to alert the city residents to segregate waste on their own at home before handing it over to the BMC Safaiwalas.

The 12-feet height and 10-feet width sand art were created as part of Swachh Survekshan-2022 observed in different cities of the country as part of Swachh Survekshan-2022. This is the second sand art created by renowned sand sculptor Subal Maharana who is also a staff of SBI along with his team.

The first sand art was curated in the premises of the Local head Office (LHO) of State Bank of India yesterday and it was jointly inaugurated by BMC’s Deputy Commissioner, Sanitation, Suvendu Kumar Sahoo and Chef General Manager of LHO, Bhubaneswar SBI, Mrs. Vidya Krishnan in presence of several officials and dignitaries of the Civic Body and the bank.