Public hearing for bauxite mining lease amid unprecedented security

The public hearing organized as per the official paraphernalia for sanctioning environmental clearance for a bauxite mining in Koraput district has led to the brewing of discontentment among the would-be-displaced people with locals alleging that they were prevented from airing grievances.

It may be recalled here that the public hearing held on 22 September had remained inconclusive due to massive public protest.

The State Pollution Control Board organised the public hearing to grant environment clearance to Hindalco Industries Limited for Maliparbat Bauxite Mine at Kankaramba under Pottangi block of Koraput district.

The mining lease area is spread over 268.110 hectares area of Aligaon, Kankaramba, and Sorishpadar village under Pottangi tehsil.

The public hearing area was fortressed by 30 platoons of armed police. The hearing was stage-managed by the company personnel and district administration officials.

Only those who favoured the mining lease were selectively allowed to take part in the hearing while those opposed were prevented from gaining entry into the hearing venue. The entire process was completed in a hurry and the process hardly lasted for an hour, the locals opposing the mining lease alleged.

People in these parts eke out a living mainly from farming activities. The livelihood of people will be at stake if mining activities are allowed. The mining operation will not provide employment, rather it will trigger pollution in the area, said a would-be-oustee, Abhisada Peli of Kankaramba village.