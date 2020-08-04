Paradip Port Trust established a 50 bed Covid Care Centre at the “Port Club”, for its employees.

The CCC was made functional today. Rinkesh Roy, Chairman, PPT said the move was a step in ensuring that the port will take utmost care of its employees.

He noted that only recently the state government had allowed corporate , CPSUs and others to establish such units on their own. Asymptotic or Port employees having mild symptoms will be housed in the centre and they will be provided due medical help and care.

The biomedical waste will be safely disposed of following the Biomedical Waste Management Act. All protocols of Covid Management will be strictly followed.

It may be noted here that IFFCO Paradip has also set up a CCC with 36 beds.

The centre was inaugurated by Kanhu Charan Dhir, ADM, Paradip and K.J.Patel, Executive Director IFFCO today.

The Executive Director Patel said, centre have been set up with requisite medical staff & attendants .