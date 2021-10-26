Physical classes for 8th standard students recommence in Odisha

Shut for the past 18 months, the physical classes for 8th standard students of both the private and government-run schools across the State commenced on Monday with the COVID-19 trajectory showing a downward trend.

Classroom teaching for students of classes 9, 10,11, and 12 has already been resumed in the state with strict adherence to health safety guideline

The school authorities strictly adhered to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the safety of students, teachers, and staff in view of the prevailing pandemic health crisis.

The physical classes for the 8th standard students were held from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

“The students will be provided dry foods instead of cooked meals in the school. There will be a special examination on October 27, 28, and 29 and attempts will be made to develop a fearless environment in the school”, a notification earlier issued by the school and mass education department stated.