Phase-2 Odisha Assembly polls: 57 pc BJP candidates have serious criminal cases against them

As many as 57 per cent of BJP candidates in the fray for the 35 Assembly seats going to polls on 20 May in the second phase of simultaneous election in Odisha are facing trial in serious criminal cases, according to poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The ADR analysing the self-sworn affidavits of all 265 candidates, who are contesting in the Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Phase II in the 35 constituencies revealed that while 70 (26%) candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties, 20 (57%) out of 35 candidates analysed from BJP, 12 (36%) out of 33 candidates analysed from Congress, 8 (23%) out of 35 candidates analysed from BJD and 2(20%) out of 10 candidates analysed from AAP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, it said.

The criteria for serious criminal cases, according to ADR, include offence for which maximum punishment is of 5 years or more and if it is an offence is non-bailable.

The electoral offence (IPC 171E or bribery), offence related to loss to exchequer, assault, murder, kidnap, rape related cases, offences under Representation of the People Act (Section 8), offences under Prevention of Corruption Act besides crimes against women are also categorized as serious criminal offences, the ADR report said.

Out of 265 candidates analyzed, 87 (33%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves while 70(26%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Five candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section -302) against themselves. 16 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves. Similarly, 11 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women, ADR concluded.