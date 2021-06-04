Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested from the outskirts of Cuttack city and brown sugar valued at more than Rs one crore was seized from their possession in a pre-dawn swoop on Thursday by the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar commissionerate police.

About 1,120 grams of brown sugar narcotic substance were seized from drug peddlers Sk Gulsaruddin, Soubhagya Ranjan Singh and Lipu Behera, all residents of Jagatsinghpur district.

The seized contraband would have fetched the accused persons over Rs one crore, police said.

The suspected peddlers are being interrogated to ascertain whether they operated a racket. The peddlers have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act, concluded officials.