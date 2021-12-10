One more BSF camp comes up at Maoists’ hotbed in Odisha

Further penetrating into hitherto impregnable Maoists’ epicentres in Malkangiri district, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday made operational its base camp at Ghanabedha village under Panaspur gram panchayat in Chitrakonda block, marking the weakening of left-wing extremism in the region.

The base camp began functioning from today and tricolour was unfurled at the camp unit amid the presence of local people. The camp at the Maoists’ heartland has instilled tremendous confidence among the people of Swabhiman Anchala. It’s the 8th base camp established in the area to counter the Naxal activities in the area, said, officials.

The Maoists strength in the erstwhile cutoff areas and the epicentre of left-wing extremism in the State, referred to as Swabhiman Anchala in official parlance, in Malkangiri district, is steadily disintegrating. Malkangiri was the worst affected due to Maoists’ violence. But that has become a thing of the past, added the officials.

There has been a perceptible turnaround with the deployment of BSF and construction of Gurupriya River Bridge connecting the area with the mainland, concluded the officials.