15 Maoists arrested after IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

The DRG and Bastar Fighters deployed in Dantewada successfully foiled a Maoist attack and arrested 15 ultras who were attempting to flee the scene.

The incident unfolded around 4:30 PM as the DRG and Bastar Fighters were engaged in a search operation within the forested and hilly terrain near Gumlanar, Mustalnar, and Girsapara villages. While advancing, the security forces encountered an IED blast initiated by the Maoists, who had strategically ambushed them with the aim of inflicting harm on the police unit and looting their weaponry.

The quick and effective response by the security forces resulted in a successful chase and subsequent arrest of 15 Maoist including seven women Maoists. The arrested individuals were found to be members of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation and its affiliates.

Upon further investigation, various items were seized from the Maoists, including IEDs, electric wires, detonators, tiffin boxes, Maoist pamphlets, literature, backpacks, Maoist uniforms, crowbars, shovels, and other daily use items.

This operation was conducted under the guidance of senior officials, including Bastar Range IG Sundarraj P, Dantewada Range DIG Kamlochan Kashyap, CRPF DIG Vikas Katheeriya, Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai, Additional SP Smrutik Rajnala, and Additional SP Ramkumar Barman. The operation is part of an ongoing anti-Maoist campaign in the region.

The arrested Maoists were charged under various sections, including IPC Sections 147, 149, 307, and Sections 3, 4, 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and Sections 16 and 39(2) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The case has been registered at Geedam Police Station under Crime No. 66/2024, and investigations are ongoing.

During interrogation, the arrested Maoists revealed that they had been lying in wait to ambush the police party. Based on their statements, the seized items were recovered. Following their formal arrest, family members were notified, and all 15 individuals were presented in court, where they were remanded to judicial custody.