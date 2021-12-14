Omicron in AP, Odisha puts bordering districts on alert

In the wake of detection of the Omicron variant in Andhra Pradesh, the State government has put the southern districts, sharing a border with the neighbouring State, on high alert.

Five districts- Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam- share a border with Andhra Pradesh.

There is no cause to be unduly worried as Odisha has so far been free from the variant. The district authorities in all the 30 revenue districts including the AP-bordering areas have been issued advisories and asked to ensure that the Covid-19 revised protocol is strictly adhered to. People have to cooperate with the government agencies to keep at bay the outbreak of the new variant, Director Medical Education and Training (DMET) Rama Raman Mohanty said on Monday.

It is reassuring to note that 246 samples of COVID-infected foreign returnees have tested positive for the new variant so far. The high-risk-category samples are being sent for genome sequencing almost on a daily basis for detection of the new variant, he added.