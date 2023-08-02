Odisha districts put on alert to tackle with rain fury

In the wake of heavy rain in the state for the last 48 hours, the Odisha government has on Wednesday put the collectors of several revenue districts on alert to tackle water-logging, landslide and flood-like situation.

Meanwhile, with the rain continuing to batter the state under the influence of deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, district authorities in Keonjhar, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Subarnapur, Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Boudh, Nayagarh, Balasore and Nuapada decided to shut all private and government schools for a day.

Special Relief Commissioner, who reviewed the situation with the collectors of Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Boudh, Bhadrak,Bolangir,Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Subarnapur and Sambalpur, directed them to take adequate precautionary measures and keep all field-level functionaries at strategic locations susceptible to water logging, low-lying areas to meet any eventuality.

Director General, Fire & Emergency Services has been requested to deploy teams in the districts of Boudh, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Angul, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Jajpur & Bhadrak search and rescue operations.

Anticipating heavy precipitation during next two days, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams are being sent to Keonjhar and Sambalpur Rairakhol for rescue and search-related work as and when required. National Disaster Response Force teams are being deployed in Bhadrak and Jajpur.

The Special Relief Commissioner also reviewed the present position of River systems and reservoirs in the presence of officers of the water resources department.

Due to deep depression, heavy rainfall is experienced in all parts of the State. The State has received an average rainfall of 83.8 mm during the last 24 hours.

Highest Rainfall of 390.6 mm recorded in Boudh Block of Boudh District.4 Blocks have recorded rainfall of more than 300 mm, 17 Blocks have recorded rainfall of more than 200 mm and 68 Blocks have recorded rainfall between 100 mm to 200 mm.

People from water logging areas are to be evacuated if required and sheltered in safe shelters. They shall be provided with dry/cooked food and drinking water.

Adequate Anti Snake Venom must be available in healthcare facilities. The Fire Service Teams and urban local body authorities shall take steps in de-watering and clearance of uprooted trees if arises.

Collectors may decide closure of schools and Anganwadi Centers if required due to heavy rain. Vehicular traffic must be regulated carefully on submerged roads.

As incessant rain continues to lash the upper catchment areas for the last 48 hours, Bansadhara river is in spate with water level crossing the danger mark in Gajapati district on Wednesday.

The Baitarani river is also in spate following continual rainfall activity with the river crossing the danger mark at Rajghat.

At least four blocks (Boudh- 390.6 mm of Boudh District, Karanjia- 300.6 mm of Mayurbhanj District, Jujumura- 361.8 mm and Rairakhol- 348.0 mm of Sambalpur District) recorded rainfall of more than 300 mm in last 24 hours.

Similarly, 17 Blocks (Athamalik- 232.0 mm & Kishorenagar- 230.0 mm of Angul District, Duduka- 223.4 mm of Balangir District, Phiringia- 219.2 mm, Baliguda- 210.0 mm, Nuagaon- 206.4 mm & Phulbani- 205.6 mm of Kandhamal District, Saharpada- 276.8 mm & Patna- 220.2 mm of Keonjhar District, Thakurmunda- 218.0 mm, Joshipur- 217.2 mm, Raruana- 210.0 mm & Sukuruli- 208.6 mm of Mayurbhanj District, Birmaharajpur- 272.4 mm, Ullunda- 262.0 mm, Binika- 227.2 mm & Dunguripali- 210.0 mm of Subarnapur District) recorded more than 200 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The State received heavy rain for the successive day as a well-marked low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal first intensified into a depression and later into a deep depression, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office said that rough sea conditions will prevail and warned fishermen against venturing into the sea till Wednesday afternoon.