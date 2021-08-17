Odisha: Three hardcore Maoists surrender, join the mainstream

Three hardcore Maoists affiliated to Mahanadi Area Committee members, operating under Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the banned CPI (M) outfit surrendered before the Director-General of Police (DGP) on Monday.

The group of these three cadres had been specifically deployed by the outfit to resurrect Mahanadi Area Committee to activate the north Kandhamal and adjoining axis, which was moribund since 2018 in the aftermath of the neutralization of front-ranking cadres Shankar Majhi and surrender of Kunu Dehury. They were also under intense pressure due to intensified police action and intelligence-based operations, according to a release by the State police headquarters.

“They preferred to surrender and join the mainstream in the light of the appeal of the Chief Minister, Odisha to surrender and join the mainstream society and be a part of the developmental initiatives and the proactive Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy. They were also disillusioned by the senior rung leaders of the party, who used to coerce and harass lower-rung cadres both mentally and physically” it added.

All of them will be properly rehabilitated and will receive monetary assistance as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of the government of Odisha. They will also get financial assistance for building houses, pursuing studies and getting training in a trade/vocation of their will.

Added vigil, security, and the focus on development agenda have all contributed to the Maoists’ base dwindling in several parts of Odisha, including Malkangiri, which was earlier regarded as epicenter of Maoist activities in the State.