Maoists with Rs 4 lakh bounty killed in Kalahandi encounter

Odisha Police on Thursday said one of the three Maoists, killed in an exchange of fire with police forces near Taprang village under M. Rampur police station in Kalahandi district on 9 May, has been identified as Lalit hardcore Naxal ,carrying Rs 4 lakh reward on his head.

The shootout that occurred during the combing operation to flush out the Maoists resulted in the recovery of arms ammunition including a AK47 Rifle with 13 rounds of live ammunition, one auto pisto land 2 rounds of ammunition and one country made pistol, police headquarters said in a statement.

One of the three deceased Maoists has been identified as Lalit, aged 34 years (area committee member) of Gampur village in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

He was an active and hardcore member of the Rahul Area Committee of KKBN (Kalahandi Kandhamal-Boudh Nayagarh) Division of Odisha State Committee. Lalit was involved in several cases like setting fire to construction camps , attacking a polling party in 2019, three murders etc.

Efforts are on to establish the identity of the other two deceased Maoists, the statement added