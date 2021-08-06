Odisha Schools to reopen for Class IX students

With the easing of COVID curbs, the Odisha government has decided to reopen the physical classes for Class IX students in educational institutions across the State for the current academic session.

The physical classes for Class IX students will resume in government, government-aided and private educational institutions from August 16, a notification issued by the School and Mass Education Department said.

“Government has been pleased to allow reopening of Schools in respect of Class-IX of Government, Government Aided and Private Educational Institutions coming under the jurisdiction of S&ME Department and are supposed to appear the Examinations under BSE, Odisha, CBSE and ICSE and other Boards recognised by Government of Odisha w.e.f. 16th August 2021,” the School and Mass Education Department said in a release.

The physical classes for Class-IX students will be from 9 am to 12.30 pm excluding Sundays and Public Holidays. The students are allowed to attend classes either online mode or offline mode in consultation with their parents.