Odisha reports 10% drop in fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours: 66 added to fatality tally

The COVID-19 infections declined by almost 10% in the last 24 hours with the State logging 1,208 fresh cases while the death count mounted to 6,302 with 66 more fatalities, according to the State government’s COVID dashboard portal updated at 8.50 am.

Of the samples tested in the last 24 hours, the TPR which stayed at 2.02 yesterday dropped to 1.74% while the tally has gone up to 9,84,731.

The positivity rate today dropped below 2% after logging above it for two successive days. The coastal state now has 13,006 active cases and 9,65,370 patients have recovered from the disease, including 1,652 in the last 24 hours. Of the 69,369 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 1.74% samples were tested positive.

The Khordha district reported the maximum 399 fresh infections, followed by 173 infections in Cuttack district.

Currently Khordha is the only district in the State which has been tagged in COVID Red Zone category with 4,086 active cases while the remaining 29 districts come under either yellow or green zone.

With 19 fatalities, Khordha district topped the death toll followed by Cuttack (11), Ganjam (10), Balasore (6), Angul (4), Keonjhar (3), two each from Balangir, Mayurbanj and Puri and one each from Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Rayagada and Sambalpur.

“This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19,” the State Health and Family Welfare Department stated in the official twitter handle.

Over 56% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 67 days, thus indicating towards the disturbing fact the doubling of the cumulative fatalities. As many as 3,548 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of over 52 deaths while cumulative death toll currently stood at 6,302. The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

Odisha has so far conducted over 1.63 crore sample tests, including 69,369 in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate stands at 1.74 percent while the cumulative positivity of the samples tested stood at 6.01%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.03% while active cases account for 1.32% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.1% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 3.21% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.12% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.48% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.