The agriculture activities in the State have taken a severe beating with Kharif crop schedules facing disruption in the face of deficit rainfall syndrome reported in the majority of pockets of the coastal State.

Though July is the peak month of monsoon, the inconsistencies in rain have begun to cast their shadow on the farming activities, leaving the farmers disillusioned. With the southwest monsoon playing truant, farmers in many parts are forced to suspend transplantation of paddy, anxiously waiting for the uniform rainfall.

According to the Bhubaneswar regional centre, India Meteorological Department, Odisha recorded a 28% shortfall in rain from 1 June to 20 July. The State received an average rainfall of 310.2 mm rainfall in the past 50 days against normal precipitation of 429.4 mm.

As per the statistics revealed by the IMD, 19 out of 30 districts in the State have received deficit rainfall (-20% to -59%). These districts include Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Balangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar.

Bhadrak district is the worst hit by scant rainfall with the deficit being beyond 60%. The coastal district recorded an average of 149 mm with deficiency to the tune of 61% from 1 June till 20 July. While Bhadrak is the only district to have received less than 200 mm rain, Koraput is the only district where average rainfall is recorded above 400 mm.

Besides Bhadrak, the districts of Jajpur (-54%), Balangir (-46%), Keonjhar (-42%), and Boudh and Gajpati (41% each) have borne the brunt of scanty rainfall.

The IMD authorities are however hopeful that the rain deficit will be wiped out in the next ten-day as low-pressure formation over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring in the much-needed rain in Odisha.

The excess rain in the coming days will make up the rain deficit of the past 50 days and it will be highly beneficial to the State’s farmers. However monsoon rain will pick up frequency and intensity during the course of the second week of July, they concluded.

The farming operation is badly hit with anticipated crop loss staring at Kharif growers. The transplantation of seedlings has been affected due to erratic monsoon rain.

Everything was fine as there was a good monsoon downpour in June’s first week. The Kharif cultivation had begun on time with the sowing of seeds. But the Kharif plan has gone awry with monsoon playing truant, said a farmer, Rabindra Sahoo, from the Basudebpur area of Bhadrak district.

“The seedlings are yet to be transplanted as the fields have gone dry due to the absence of rain. The seedlings are showing signs of withering away. We are perturbed a lot. The weathermen have made a forecast of likely rain in the coming days. The rain due to low pressure may save us from dire straits. At least the seedlings could be saved from dying young”, said a Kharif cultivator, Kabindra Rout from Kansara village in Kendrapara district.