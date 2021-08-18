Odisha reaches two crore vaccination mark: Only 23% are fully vaccinated

In the midst of decreasing COVID-19 positive cases, Odisha on Wednesday achieved a milestone with the total number of dose administration of vaccines surpassing the two crore mark amid a periodic shortage of vaccines.

Health and Family Welfare Department tweeted:

“Odisha has achieved a milestone in the vaccination drive with two crore doses administered successfully. We are grateful to the entire Health team and to each and every person of the state for their proactive participation, making the drive successful”, the Health and Family Welfare Department stated in the official Twitter handle.

Cumulatively, 2,00,21,814 (over two crores) doses have so far been administered till 1 pm on Wednesday, said Health and Family Welfare Director”, Bijay Kumar Panigrahi.

The State has a vaccine-eligible population of 3,09,85,538 beneficiaries in the 18 or above category. Of them, 1,53,87,572 have received the first jibe while 46,34,242 have received the double dose and are fully vaccinated, according to the Co-Win dashboard.

Odisha reached the one crore vaccination mark on June 21 while the inoculators took another 58 days to vaccinate one crore more people.

Despite the milestone achieved, the State so far accounts for only 23.14% fully vaccinated people. The State requires 6.18 crore doses to fully vaccinate its vaccine-eligible population.

It’s still miles to go as far as achieving universal vaccination coverage and it is not the opportune moment to flaunt or boast of success with possible third wave infecting the susceptible un-vaccinated people staring at the State, said public health experts.