Odisha moves to chalk out its climate change action plan

With the adverse effect of climate change being experienced globally, Odisha has worked out strategies in the last decade to minimize the catastrophic consequences of climate change.

Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra speaking at the two-day National Workshop on ‘Climate Change-New Age Revolution’ said “State would provide all possible support for implementation of the action plan that would be prepared with expertise inputs from the workshop”.

The frequency of summer and winter cyclones, increasing intensity of cyclones, erratic ways of nature, rapidly melting glaciers etc are the distinct indications. Life on earth is now under the threat of an all -out catastrophe because of the fast increasing carbon and other greenhouse emissions. We have to act urgently with aggressive targets for keeping global warming below 1.5 C, failing which life on earth will face catastrophe soon, Mahapatra said.

The national workshop was organized under the joint collaboration of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) New Delhi, and the India office of Konrad-Adenauer- Stiftung (KAS), a Germany based foundation.

The workshop deliberated on critical issues relating to climate change. The experts also dwelt upon how India could help raise capital for financing clean energy initiatives, develop measures for boosting adaptation and mitigation pathways, reduce coastal vulnerability, and integrate eco-sustainability in all policy decisions.

The civil society activists from Delhi, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Meghalaya besides senior professors from Indian Institute of Technology, and Jawaharlal Nehru University participated in the deliberations.

Dr Vibha Dhawan, Director General of TERI, Sovik Bhattacharaya Senior expert from TERI, and Pankaj Pradhan of KAS also spoke on the occasion.