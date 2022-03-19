Odisha logs 72 new COVID-19 cases, zero fatality

The coastal State recorded 72 new COVID-19 cases at 0.16% positivity rate on Saturday, which took the state’s coronavirus tally to 12,87,108, a health bulletin said.

A total of 15 children were among the newly infected, the bulletin said, adding that 44,268 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated adding that 13 districts did not report any infection.

The death toll remained static at 9,116 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours for the second day in a row. These are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The cumulative tally rose to 12,87,108, including 12,77,271 recoveries as 118 patients recovered in the previous day, it added

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.23% while active cases (668) account for 0.05% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.44% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.04% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.62% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.87% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,23,05,609 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,84,42,162 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 8,49,375 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Around 92% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.