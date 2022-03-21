Odisha logs 40 new COVID-19 cases, zero fatality

Odisha logged 40 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest single-day spike in a year, at a low test positivity rate of 0.12% while no fresh fatality was reported for the third day in a row, marking the steady dip in infections, a health and family welfare department official said.

A total of 8 children were among the newly infected, the health department bulletin said, adding that 33,234 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated adding that 18 districts did not report any infection.

The death toll remained static at 9,116 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours for the third day in a row. These are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The cumulative tally rose to 12,87,193, including 12,77,424 recoveries as 67 patients recovered in the previous day, it added

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.24% while active cases (600) account for 0.04% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.44% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.04% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.63% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.87% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,23,90,828 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,84,90,883 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 8,53,447 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Around 92% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.