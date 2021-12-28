Odisha logs 27% rise in fresh COVID-19 cases: Over 2 crore fully vaccinated

The State has logged 156 new COVID-19 positive cases, a rise of almost 27% in the last 24 hours from 16 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,54,160 while the State has surpassed 2 crore mark of eligible population receiving both the doses of the vaccine, the health authorities said on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the State has so far recorded 8 cases of Omicron variant infection after the genome sequencing of the foreign returnees.

Meanwhile, two fresh fatalities took the death toll to 8,455 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.30% continued to remain below 1% for over two months. Of the new infectees, 20 are between 0-18 years of age.

The Kandhamal district with no active case has turned covid-free zone while nine more districts with the single-digit active cases are on the verge of becoming infection-free territories.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 83. The district accounted for nearly 54 per cent of the new infections while 14 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 1,559 active COVID-19 cases while 10,44,093 patients including 167 on Monday recovering from the disease.

As 156 samples gave positive results out of 51,842 samples tested on Saturday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.30 per cent against the previous day’s 0.22%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.04% while active cases account for 0.14% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.07% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.02% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.1% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.84% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The States health authorities have so far administered 4,90,31,452 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,00,34,49,508 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. Over 64% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.