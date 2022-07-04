Odisha logs 245 new COVID-19 cases at 1.92% TPR

Odisha recorded 245 cases on Monday, pushing the tally to 12,90,783 while 41 in the 0-18 year age group are among the new infectees, the health department said.

The test positivity rate dropped to 1.92 per cent from 2.68 per cent the previous day, it said.

The coronavirus death toll, however, remained at 9,126. The fresh infections, detected out of 12,748 samples, comprise 41 children.

Khurda, where the capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest number of single-day cases at 135, followed by 38 in Cuttack, the department said.

Odisha now has 1,490 active cases, while a total of 12,80,114 people have recovered from the disease so far. Only 3 out of 30 districts of the State have so far turned Coronavirus-free with zero active cases, the department informed.

The State’s share is 3% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 9.39% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.01% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

