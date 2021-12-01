Odisha logs 237 new COVID-19 cases, two fatalities

The COVID-19 cases in the coastal State increased by around 4% in the last 24 hours as 237 fresh infections were detected from 18 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,49,345, the health authorities said on Wednesday.

Two fresh fatalities took the death toll to 8,413 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.38% continued to remain below 1% for over a month.

Of the new infectees, 39 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 16.45% against the previous day’s 15.35 percent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 113. The district accounted for almost 48 percent of the new infections while 12 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 2,370 active COVID-19 cases while 10,38,509 patients including 203 on Tuesday recovering from the disease.

As 237 samples gave positive results out of 61,851 samples tested on Tuesday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.38 percent as against the previous day’s 0.45%.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.41 percent while more than 2.37 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.96% while active cases account for 0.22% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.06% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.55% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.09% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.84% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The state’s health authorities have so far administered 4,35,93,397 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 1,57,38,663people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. Over 50% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.