Odisha logs 1,129 fresh COVID-19 cases, 69 fatalities

Odisha on Tuesday registered 1,129 fresh COVID-19 cases at 1.90% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) raising the tally to 9,80,866, while the death count mounted to 6,102 with 69 more fatalities, according to the State government’s COVID dashboard portal updated at 8.20 am.

The coastal state now has 14,325 active cases and 9,60,386 patients have recovered from the disease, including 1,785 in the last 24 hours.

Of the 59,378 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 1.90% of samples were tested positive. While 657 fresh cases are from quarantine centres, the remaining 472 are local contact cases.

The Khordha district reported a maximum of 388 fresh infections, followed by Cuttack (135) and Balasore (72 each).

Currently, Khordha is the only district in the State which has been tagged in the COVID Red Zone category with 4,150 active cases while the remaining 29 districts come under either the yellow or green zone.

With 23 fatalities, Khordha district topped the death toll followed by nine from Cuttack, seven from Puri, six from Kendrapara, three each from Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj, two each from Angul, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, and Kalahandi and one each from Bolangir and Nayagarh.

“This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19,” the State Health and Family Welfare Department stated in the official Twitter handle.

Over 54% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 64 days, thus indicating the disturbing fact of the doubling of the cumulative fatalities. As many as 3,348 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of over 52 deaths while the cumulative death toll currently stood at 6,102. The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

Odisha has so far conducted over 1.61 crore sample tests, including 59,378 in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate stands at 1.90 percent while the cumulative positivity of the samples tested stood at 6.06%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 97.91% while active cases account for 1.46% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.09% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 3.59% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.11% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.43% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.