Odisha logs 1,096 fresh COVID-19 cases, 64 fatalities: TPR drops to 1.64%

Maintaining the virus infection downward trajectory, Odisha on Saturday registered 1,096 new COVID-19 cases at 1.64% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) with the tally in the state soaring to 9,85,827, while 64 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 6,366.

Of the new cases, 637 were reported from quarantine centres and 459 were detected during contact tracing.

The coastal state now has 12,480 active cases and 9,66,928 patients have recovered from the disease, including 1,558 in the last 24 hours. Of the 66,770 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 1.64% of samples were tested positive.

The Khordha district reported a maximum of 399 fresh infections, followed by 92 infections in the Cuttack district.

Currently, Khordha is the only district in the State which has been tagged in the COVID Red Zone category with 4,016 active cases while the remaining 29 districts come under either the yellow or green zone.

With 27 fatalities, Khordha district topped the death toll followed by 17 from Cuttack, 4 each from Balasore and Keonjhar, 3 from Mayurbhanj, and one each from Angul, Bhadrak, Boudh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Kendrapada, Nayagarh, and Puri.

“This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19,” the State Health and Family Welfare Department stated in the official Twitter handle.

Over 56% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 68 days, thus indicating the disturbing fact of the doubling of the cumulative fatalities. As many as 3,612 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of over 53 deaths while the cumulative death toll currently stood at 6,366. The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

Odisha has so far conducted over 1.64 crore sample tests, including 66,770 in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate stands at 1.64 percent while the cumulative positivity of the samples tested stood at 6%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.08% while active cases account for 1.26% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.09% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 3.07% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.11% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.49% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.