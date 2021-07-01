A three-year-old male leopard was killed after being knocked down by an unidentified vehicle on the Khurda- Balangir national highway near Talabhanga village under Banigocha West forest range within Mahanadi wildlife division in Nayagarh district, officials said on Thursday.

The protected animal was fatally knocked by a speeding vehicle on Wednesday. It sustained grievous head injury and died on the spot. The carcass of the leopard cremated in the forest after a post mortem on Thursday. A case under wildlife protection act has been registered in this connection, said forest officials.

As the highways pass through the forest areas, the wild animals are meeting accidental deaths. Three wild elephants were mowed down by speeding iron-ore laden trucks in mineral rich Keonjhar district on 22 August, 2019.