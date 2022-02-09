Follow Us:
Odisha kindergartens, playschools to reopen from 14 February

All educational institutions across the state from 8th standard onwards resumed physical classes on 7 February, almost a month after remaining closed due to the third wave of the pandemic.

Statesman News Service | Bhubaneswar | February 9, 2022 10:50 am

Photo: SNS

“The government has been pleased to allow reopening of private pre-school (Play & KG) for the academic session 2021-22 from February 14,” the Information and Public Relations Department said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the government had earlier announced that the classes for students from standard 1 to 7 will reopen from 14 February.

COVID-appropriate behavior will be followed scrupulously by the respective private pre-school management, it said.

Teaching, non-teaching, and support staff must have been fully vaccinated with two doses of a COVID vaccine, the department said.

The school authorities should take utmost care of the small kids, it added.

