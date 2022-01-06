Odisha Govt. shuts schools, Anganwadi centres amid COVID, Omicron surge: Night curfew extended to 8 hours in urban places

With COVID-19 cases almost jumping five-fold since the New Year and spurt in Omicron variants, the Odisha Government on Wednesday announced to shut the schools and colleges up to standard 12 classes and extended the night curfew timing in urban centres by one hour from 7 January next.

The night curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am in all urban areas of the State. Earlier the curfew was in force from 10 pm to 5 pm.

“All schools, colleges up to 12th standard (10+2) shall be closed. However, all such educational institutions are encouraged to organize online video methods of teaching & learning for Class-X & XII students. The educational institution can organize doubt clearing classes in small batches with the consent of parents by observing due COVID protocols. All examinations including the Summative Examination will however continue. All Anganwadi Centres shall be closed. The concerned Administrative Departments shall issue detailed guidelines/ SOP in this regard”, the Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena said in an official statement on Wednesday.

The resurgence of COVID-19 has been noticed in many parts of India and some areas of the State. It is observed that the number of COVD-19 positive cases &Omicron cases are in increasing trend in some districts. The COVID appropriate behavior and protocols are required to be observed scrupulously in order to prevent the transmission of the infection. Therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 24(1) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 read with Rule 8(1) of the Odisha Disaster Management Rules,2010, the State Government do hereby promulgate the stipulations in the State of Odisha from 5.00 AM of 7 January , 2022 till 5.00 AM of 1 February 2022, the statement informed.

All Social and religious gatherings shall remain prohibited. Large gatherings, congregations shall be prohibited. Political/sports/academic functions and gatherings shall be allowed with a ceiling of 100 persons with stipulated conditions.

Political gatherings, meetings, rallies, and particularly for any election to be announced by the appropriate Election Commission should be limited to not more than 100 persons with full compliance to COVID protocols.

No rallies, processions, demonstrations, dharnas, and Strikes of any sort shall be allowed except for individuals not exceeding 5 persons coming to hand over petitions/memorandum. Exhibitions, Trade Fairs/Expo/Melas shall be prohibited. Physical Business to Business meetings is prohibited. However, such activities may be taken up in virtual mode. No picnic in Parks, Nature Clubs, Beaches, and other Picnic/tourist Spots shall be allowed.

Religious rituals in temples/ churches/ Mosques/ places of worship shall be permitted with a limited number of priests and staff adhering to Covid safety protocols. Cinema halls, theaters, multiplexes, in closed places shall be allowed to open with up to 50% of capacity and operate with due compliance to covid protocols.