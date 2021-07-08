Odisha health department has asked the district collectors to prepare the list of expectant mothers to facilitate the process to vaccinate them.

The State health authorities’ steps to inoculate pregnant women come in the wake of the union health ministry’s announcement earlier this week on their vaccine eligibility.

All the district authorities have been issued directions to do the needful for imparting training to all the frontline workers ahead of the vaccination drive of the pregnant women.

A sensitization campaign will also get underway to spread the message that the vaccine will protect the pregnant women who are in the most vulnerable population groups, said Bijay Panigrahi, Director of Family Welfare and State’s Nodal Immunization Officer.

Special arrangements will be put in place to ensure the safety of pregnant women, turning up at the vaccination centres for inoculation. A separate chamber will be provided to them at the designated vaccinated centres, he added.

Pregnant women can be inoculated with Covid vaccines available in the State any time during their pregnancy period at the nearest government or private vaccination centre after registration on CoWIN or by walk-in registration at the nearest centre, he said adding that the health department will shortly announce the vaccination session schedules in this regard.