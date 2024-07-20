NGT notice to Odisha Govt. on revival of ‘dead’ water channel

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to Odisha Government seeking reply on revival of a ‘dead’ water channel meandering through the Mahanadi-Chitrotpala-Paika islands of Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur.

The Asrukhola Jora or creek is an ancient and perennial water body which originated from Sukapaika river at Saukheta of Babujang Gram Panchayat in Cuttack District. It flowed through the Mahanadi-Chitrotpala-Paika islands of Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur Districts before draining into the Bay of Bengal. In order to mitigate the impact of natural disasters like floods in the coastal districts of Odisha, the State Government closed the mouth of the Sukpaika River during 1960 and strengthened the vulnerable points of southern side embankment of the Chitrotpala River during the 1970’s.

The closure of the mouth of Sukpaika river and strengthening the embankment of the Chitrotpala river has effectively prevented the natural inflow of over-flown water during floods, thereby resulting in certain lower regions of Asrukhola Jora drying up, Sankar Prasad Pani representing the Asrukhola Development Council apprised the NGT.

The increased rate of sedimentation was caused by soil erosion during monsoon season and the subsequent die off of weeds. It is alleged that the extensive spread of water hyacinth in the Jora wetland/Wetland over the last six decades has posed a major ecological threat to the water bodies in this area.

The degradation of the said wetland has caused 63 KM of the Wetland to split into two major parts each of which began to deteriorate over time, posing a threat to the entire stretch of 63 KM of Wetland eco-system; the wetland’s potential for human usage has been severely diminished and eventually, it has vanished as a single-flow water body.

The State and Central Government needs to implement a Pilot Project for entire 63 KM long Asrukhola wetland for its renovation and thereafter, revival of the dead Sukpaika (Kaninai) River by rejuvenating its parent river i.e. the Mahanadi and it being finally connected to the Asrukhola wetland to generate water-flow in the wetland during floods for its natural cleaning as suggested by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board, the petition maintained.

“The projects are considered most important to save Asrukhola wetland and needs to be prepared on a priority basis to save the fresh water body over an area of 950 acres. The matter requires consideration”, NGT ordered while issuing notice to the State Government.