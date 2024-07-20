One dead, four other mothers serious after C-section

One death and four others in critical condition after caesarean births at Chinsurah Imambara Hospital have raised eyebrows. At the request of the hospital superintendent Amitava Mondal, the health department is sending a medical team to ascertain the exact cause behind the unexpected death of one and deterioration of health condition of four other mothers, who underwent caesarean section on Monday.

A resident of Naihati, Anjali Mondal died, while three others in critical state after caesarean section, were shifted to a hospital in Kolkata and one is undergoing treatment in CCU in Chinsurah Imambara hospital.

The district CMOH, Mriganga Mali Kar, said, “I communicated with the surgeon who conducted the caesarean section. The mothers after the operation section were normal. There was nothing serious about them but unexpectedly in the evening, their health deteriorated fast. They were shifted to CCU but one of them expired, other three were shifted to hospitals in Kolkata. However, one is undergoing treatment at Chinsurah Imambara hospital. An expert committee comprising most senior doctors is observing the patient undergoing treatment in the CCU.”

The medical team from the state health department is expected to visit Chinsurah Imambara Hospital soon to ascertain the exact cause behind the unexpected deterioration of health condition of four mothers.