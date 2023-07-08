Odisha EOW busts Rs 14-crore QR code manipulation scam

The Economic Offences Wing of Odisha police have busted a QR code manipulation fraud in which cybercriminals siphoning off more than Rs 14 crore from a Bhubaneswar-based tech company.

“It is the latest form of cyber financial fraud. EOW has for the first time unearthed such a cybercrime by arresting the fraudster Karan Kumar Singh, a resident of Sec-19, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. We have found prima facie evidence of Rs 14 crore embezzlement by manipulation of QR codes of a Fintech company”, said Deputy Inspector General of Police, EOW, Jay Narayan Pankaj.

The accused was produced before the CJM, Goutam Budha Nagar, UP on yesterday and was brought to Bhubaneswar on the strength of 3 days transit remand for his production before the Designated Court at Cuttack, EOW said in a statement.

This case was registered on the report of Sanjib Kumar Parida, chief technology officer of ‘IServeU Technology Pvt Ltd.’, a Bhubaneswar-based Fintech company with the allegation that during April-May-2023, they had entered into Technology integration agreements with the Directors of Noida based Company M/s Payone Digital Services Pvt. Ltd., providing Digital Payment Services, for facilitation of the Finotech Service.

Accordingly, IServeU had extended its UPI API to the company for commercial utilization. Karan Kumar Singh and his brother Lallu Singh are the Directors of M/s Payone Digital Services Pvt. Ltd. On 19 June 2023, the complainant’s company came to know on reconciliation that there is a significant difference in the cash balance in their Nodal Bank account maintained with the FINO Bank, the EOW statement said.

On verification of the UPI logs, it came to light that Karan Singh and Lallu Singh both Directors Payone Digital Services by manipulating the QR Codes generated by the complainant company have embezzled the extra credit of around Rs.14.33 crore of the complainant’s company and fraudulently diverted the amount to more than 125 different Bank Accounts from the Payout wallet of which, the User ID and Password were shared to Payone Digital Services Pvt. Ltd by the Complainant company IServeU.

It is being suspected that many other fraudsters are also involved in this complex and highly technical case. As no such type of cases has been detected before, EOW would be taking the help of experts to thoroughly investigate the matter and also come up with an advisory so that people can be alerted, EOW added.