Odisha emerges as country’s 4th largest fish producing State: Seafood exports climbs nine-fold in last two decades

Odisha has emerged as the fourth largest fish producing state in the country with annual produce of 8.73 lakh metric tons of fish during 2020-21, contributing to 2.33% of the state economy, claimed the fisheries and animal husbandry department.

Over the last 5 years, the fisheries sector has grown at an average annual growth rate of about 13% in the State. Especially in the inland fisheries sector, there has been spectacular growth.

Meanwhile, the State’s fisheries sector has received yet another prestigious national level fisheries award on the occasion of ‘World Fisheries Day’ 2021, organized by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying with Balasore district adjudged as the “Best Marine District” Award in the country.

Fisheries and aquaculture are playing a major role in multiplying farmers’ incomes, enhancing livelihoods, creating gainful employment, providing nutritional security and contributing to export earnings in the State.

The State government has laid priority on the fisheries sector with the fisheries & aquaculture sector emerging as one of the growth propellers with 15.89 lakh fishermen including farmers, women SHGs youths and entrepreneurs earning a livelihood from the sector.

The State has a total of 4.18 lakh hectares of brackish water bodies and 6.86 lakh hectares of inland water bodies including rivers, ponds, tanks and reservoirs. The demand for fish in Orisha is substantial since around 94% of the 45 million population in Odisha consume fish.

The State’s fishery products are much sought after in international markets such as the USA, Europe, Japan, China, ASEAN countries and Middle Eastern countries.

The seafood exports from the state have tremendously increased by 9 folds in the last 20 years and reached Rs. 3,108 crores with a volume of 61,000 tons during 2020-21.

The State Government spends around Rs 100 crores per annum towards subsidy for farmers to take up new fish tanks for expansion of intensive inland and brackishwater aquaculture.

The policy for leasing water in reservoirs for undertaking Cage Culture fisheries was launched by the State Government last year. Many youths and entrepreneurs have shown tremendous interest and enthusiasm and have installed and started Cage Culture fishery in Hirakud reservoir. The royalty received from leasing of the reservoirs is shared with the local Primary Fishery Cooperative Societies to take up the fish stocking, purchase of boats & gear and other related activities.

To promote fish consumption for nutritional gains among children and pregnant mothers in the state, The State Government under the Women & Child Development Department in collaboration with the Fisheries Department have successfully piloted the inclusion of fish in the Anganwadi supplementary nutrition program in Mayurbhanj District, through the introduction of dry fish and fish powder.

The Mukhya Mantri Krushi Udyog Yojana (MKUY) is a flagship scheme of the Government which provides subsidies up to Rs 50 lakhs to farmers and entrepreneurs for taking up any fishery-related activity in the State including Commercial Fish / Prawn / Crab farming, Hatchery, Processing Units, Aqua shops, Harvest and Post-harvest technologies like vessels, gears, value addition, Cage culture Aquaculture, feed mills, the officials added.