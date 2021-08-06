Odisha: Ecotourism destinations record 96% rise in footfall despite pandemic impact

Notwithstanding the prevailing pandemic health crisis, Odisha recorded 96% rise in footfall at the exquisite ecotourism destinations with 49% growth in revenue generation in the past two years, senior officials said on Friday.

The tourists; footfall to the eco-retreats and ecotourism destination has registered steady rise in the past years. It increased from 11,500 in the year 2017-18 to 29,024 in the year 2018-19 and further to 57,000 in the year 2020-21. Similarly, the revenue generated from ecotourism increased from Rs.3.40 crore in 2017-18 to Rs.5.61 crore in 2018-19. Despite economic slowdown due to COVID situation, the revenue generation was to the tune of Rs.8.32 crore in 2020-21 they said.

“The ecotourism sector has begun providing a decent alternative livelihood to the poor while ushering in economic activities in the community. Now, conservation of forest and nature is turning into a sustainable treasure for the community”, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra attending a high-level meeting on virtual platform said.

With Covid situation improving, it is high time to expeditiously open up the newly developed eco-retreat spots like Nrusinghnath in Bargarh district, Pine forest in Koraput, Patora Dam in Nuapada, Tensa in Sundargarh and Kanjiapani in Keonjhar district. The night stay camps could be added to the newly developed eco-retreats depending on the natural uniqueness and tourist attraction potential of the spots, Mahapatra said.

He also directed the authorities concerned to develop night stay camps in the places like Kalinga Ghat pine forest, Bonai, Deomali hill top, Dambarugarh Mahanadi river side and Jakham eco-site in Kalahandi district. It was also decided to develop Sikiri in Phulbani forest division, Bhimdunguri eco-site in Balangir forest division, Baliput eco-site in Satkosia wildlife division, Phurlijharan waterfall spot in Kalahandi forest division, Rabandhara waterfall spot in Kalahandi forest division, ChakuriaGhat eco-center in Dhenkanal forest division and Dambarugarh eco-site in the Boudh forest division.

The development of new eco-destinations, renovation and up-scaling of existing destinations, completion of the under construction destinations, capacity building and exposure visit of the community members was also deliberated in the high level meeting. An action plan of Rs.30 crore was approved for the ecotourism development with the Chief Secretary issuing direction for the completion of the projects expeditiously within the current year.

An estimated budget of Rs 1.5 crore was also sanctioned for 25 forest divisions for implementation of Covid prevention Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Among others, Additional Chief Secretary Forest and Environment Dr. Mona Sharma, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Shashi Paul participated in the deliberations.