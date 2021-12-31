Odisha crosses five crore vaccination mark: 67% are fully vaccinated

As highly transmissible Omicron variants scare stares at the coastal State, the health authorities have achieved a milestone with the total number of dose administration of vaccines surpassing the five crore mark amid ramped up vaccination sessions.

“Congratulations Odisha! We have achieved the milestone of administration of 5 Cr #COVID19 vaccine doses to our citizens. Salute to our COVID Warriors, our Healthcare and Frontline Workers who have worked day and night to help us achieve it. #OdishaCares”, the health and family welfare department stated in the official Twitter handle ahead of New Year.

A total of 2,92,30,833 persons have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, over 2,07,89,167 were fully vaccinated with two doses. The cumulative doses administered to the eligible population have reached 5,00,20,000, the officials said on Friday.

Despite the milestone achieved, the State so far accounts for only 67% fully vaccinated people while around 95% of the vaccine-eligible population in the 18 years or above category has been inoculated for the first dose. The State requires 6.18 crore doses to fully vaccinate its vaccine-eligible population.

Meanwhile, the State has geared up its machinery to begin the COVID-19 vaccination of children belonging to the 15-18 age group from 3 January. A total of 23.65 lakh children in the 15-18 age group are eligible for vaccination in the first phase while registration will commence on 1 January.

The children will be administered the vaccine at the designated centres between 8 am and 1 pm, health officials said, adding that parents and guardians of the children are required to accompany their wards at the centres.