Odisha: COVID hospital warrior honoured for selfless service

Ms Kamalini Mallick, the senior nursing personnel of SUM Covid Hospital here, has been honoured with the ‘Bharat Gourab Shree’ award by Biswa Manabadhikar Suraksha Sangha for outstanding social service during the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Mallick, who works as Deputy Nursing Superintendent at the SUM Covid Hospital, received the award from the minister-counsellor (Political) of Nepal Embassy Mr Ananda Prasad Sharma, at a function held on Sunday.

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic swept through Odisha 20 months ago, Ms Mallick has been taking care of the ailing diligently though it meant neglecting her two little daughters.

The Chief Economic Advisor to the South African Embassy Mr. Sarat Chandra Pradhan, Secretary-General of Youth Council Mauritius Mr. Amarnath Deo and national president of Biswa Manabadhiar Suraksha Sangha Mr. Abhinna Hota were present at the programme. A workshop on the subject ‘Terrorism, Environmental Justice and Human Rights were also organised on the occasion.