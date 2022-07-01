Odisha: COVID-19 active cases, positivity rate go up

The coastal State on Friday logged 204 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours with 86 cases detected from Khurda district. Yesterday 155 people had tested positive for the disease.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded at a 1.3% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the last 24 hours while the cumulative tally went up to 12,89,961, said the health and family welfare department.

The death toll stood at 9,126 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported for more than one month. Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far. The State has not recorded Covid fatality for almost two months.

Odisha now has 872 active cases, while 12,79,910 patients have recovered from the disease, including 61 in the last 24 hours. Only 3 out of 30 districts of the State have so far turned Coronavirus-free with zero active cases, the department informed.

The State’s share is 3% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 5.49% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.01% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The daily positivity rate stood at 1.3 percent as the new infections were detected from 15,615 sample tests. The new positive cases were reported from 17 districts while the remaining 13 districts did not log any positive cases in the last 24 hours.