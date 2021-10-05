Odisha Court gives lifer to gangster

Notorious gangster Seikh Qadir alias Muna was sentenced to life on Monday by the Kendrapara district and sessions judge court.

The convicted criminal Qadir (26) is the son of dreaded gangster Sheikh Hyder, who was gunned down on 24 July by a police escort team near Simulia in Balasore district while the convict was fleeing from their custody.

The district and sessions judge Gopal Chandra Behera sentenced Qadir to life imprisonment while holding him guilty of murdering a businessman in 2010. Besides, the court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict for the murder offence and failure to pay which would result in his sentence being increased for a year.

Qadir had gunned down a businessman Shahnawaz Khan at Aul on 24 May 2010 as he had refused to pay him Rs50,000 extortion money. He had later succumbed to his gunshot injuries on 26 May 2010 in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, according to prosecution counsel.

The court pronounced life sentence for the accused, finding him guilty after examining 20 witnesses, said the public prosecutor of the court, Manas Ranjan Behera.