The Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday ordered a probe by the crime branch wing of State police into the alleged circulation of ”fake” COVID-19 medicines.

Earlier the government had issued a direction to the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited and the police to launch a joint inquiry into the seizure of alleged spurious drugs and submit a report.

The State drugs control authorities had seized a large quantity of “spurious” Favipiravir tablets in Cuttack on June 10. They also later recovered “fake” drugs in other places, including Bhubaneswar, on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off from the Food and Drugs Administration, Maharashtra on spurious Favipiravir tablets allegedly manufactured by a company in Himachal Pradesh, the authorities in Odisha had initiated actions. These medicines were purchased by a company in Cuttack.