Odisha CM joins global monks for Buddhist Dhauli Peace Pagoda

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Friday, joined hundreds of monks from Japan, America, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan to celebrate the golden jubilee of Dhauli Peace Pagoda on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

A large number of Buddhist monks from across the globe participated in a march in Bhubaneswar on Thursday as part of the golden jubilee celebration of the Peace Pagoda at Dhauli.

Giving a clarion call for world peace on the occasion, Patnaik said, “Peace has no alternative. It has significance for all ages. Peace is the only option to achieve the goals of a better and beautiful world.”

“Let us work together to spread the message of peace and create a safer world for our future generation,” he said.

Delving into the glorious history of Odisha, the chief minister said, “pages of Odisha history start with Dhauli and the Kalinga war. Although the war ended with massive bloodshed, Dhauli continues to sing in praise of the moral victory of the entire humanity. It is this place where Ashoka realised the futility of war and bloodshed and embraced Buddhism. In fact, Dhauli changed the course of world history by spreading the message of global peace and harmony.”

Calling the commemoration of the 50th year of the establishment of Dhauli Shanti Stupa a matter of great pride, glory, and joy for all of us, Naveen Patnaik said this is the land that transformed Emperor Asoka into “Dharmashoka” (the Pious Ashoka). The Shanti Stupa (memorial of peace) stands here as a monument symbolising and spreading the message of peace, harmony, and progress, he added.

Dhauli Peace Pagoda is a great creation of modern architecture. It bears a testimony to the Indo-Japanese friendship that stands for global peace and mutual cooperation. The place will continue to spread the message of peace for all the time to come, he said.

“On the eve of this momentous occasion, I offer my sincere tributes to the most revered Nichidatsu Fuji Guruji of Japan, founder and preceptor of Nipponzan Myohoji, for his invaluable contribution towards building this “Biswa Shanti Stupa” at Dhauli. Further, the steps taken by Kalinga-Nippon Buddha Sangha to make it happen are also appreciated”, he said while offering tributes to Fuji Guruji.

Patnaik expressed gratitude to the Revered Takao Takedo of Japan, Bhikshu, and Bhikshuni of Nipponzan Myohoji for conducting the Morning Prayer for spreading global peace and harmony.

The Odisha Government has taken steps for the beautification and holistic development of Dhauli Shanti Stupa to make it an international tourist destination, he said.

On the occasion, the chief minister announced the construction of Instream Storage on the Daya River at Basantpur at an estimated cost of Rs 95 crore. The tender process for the project has already been started.

He extended his warm greetings and good wishes to all the revered Bhikshus, saints, and the august gathering present here from across the globe.