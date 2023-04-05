Odisha CM meets Nippon Steel President in Tokyo to discuss Kendrapara project

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on the first day of his Japan visit on Wednesday, met Nippon Steel Corporation President Eiji Hashimoto in Tokyo and discussed the company’s plan to build one of the world’s largest steel plants in his state along with ArcelorMittal.

The 30 million tonne per annum (mtpa) plant will produce speciality steel, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a tweet.

Patnaik has assured complete support to the proposed mega plant which will give a huge boost to socio-economic development of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendujhar district and generate thousands of jobs for youths of Odisha, it said.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India Ltd, a joint venture of Arcelor Mittal and Nippon Steel, has proposed setting up of an integrated steel mill in Odisha’s Kendrapara district with an investment of Rs 1.02 lakh crore.

In January this year, the Odisha government had approved another proposal of the AMNS for setting up a 7 million tonne per annum (MTPA) steel plant in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha. The plant will be set up with an investment of Rs 38,000 crore.

Earlier in the day, the Ambassador of India to Japan Sibi George and officials of the Embassy gave a warm welcome to the Odisha CM on his arrival in Tokyo along with the high-level delegation.

The Chief Minister expressed his confidence that the visit would further strengthen the relationship between Japan and Odisha and provide an opportunity for both sides to explore avenues of mutual interest.

He also conveyed his appreciation for the warmth and hospitality extended by the Japanese government and people towards the delegation and expressed his hope that the visit would contribute to strengthening the cultural ties between the two nations.

On April 5, the Odisha government will be hosting the Odisha Business Meet 2023 at The Okura Tokyo which is expected to be attended by over 200 industrialists, business persons and investors from across Japan and the Indo-Pacific Region.

The Chief Minister will address the investors and showcase the vast existing and emerging business opportunities in Odisha. In the evening, Patnaik will hold an interactive meeting with the Odia diaspora in Japan.

On April 6, the state delegation will make a factory visit to the Kimitsu Steel Works and the R&D centre of Nippon Steel Corporation, officials said.