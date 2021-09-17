Odisha CM inaugurates the extended Alumina refinery of Utkal Alumina

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated the expansion of the existing Alumina refinery of Utkal Alumina located at Kashipur in Rayagada district.

Situated at the tribal hinterland of Odisha, the expansion unit by the Aditya Birla group is built with an investment of Rs 1500 crores and will improve the refinery’s annual capacity by 0.5 MT to 2 MT alumina production.

For this new unit, more than 500 people are being employed through direct and contractual roles. Reportedly, Aditya Birla group employs more than 12,000 people in Odisha, which accounts for more than 10% of its global workforce.

“I am particularly happy that investors in Odisha are expanding their existing projects in Odisha even after the impact of COVID-19. This shows that our economy is bouncing back from the impacts of the pandemic and we are back on the path of sustained growth and development”, Chief Minister Patnaik said.

“Odisha’s association with the Aditya Birla group has been a fruitful and prosperous one. The Aditya Birla group has been a key player in the industrial growth story of Odisha with their presence spanning across sectors like metals, mining, cement, financial services, fashion and retail. The group has contributed significantly to healthcare, education, sustainable livelihood and other community engagement programs in Odisha as part of their CSR activities. Today’s inauguration is a testament to the long-standing relationship between the Aditya Birla group and Odisha”, he said.

Among others who graced the virtual ceremony were Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister of Energy, Industries, MSE, Mr. Jagannath Saraka, Minister, ST &SC Development, and Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare.