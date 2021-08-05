Odisha clocks 1,342 fresh COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths: TPR crosses 2% for second successive day

Odisha on Thursday logged 1,342 new infections at 2.02 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) while the tally has gone up to 9,83,523. The death count mounted to 6,236 with 68 more fatalities, according to the State government’s COVID dashboard portal updated at 8.21 am.

The positivity rate crossed above 2% for the second day in a row. During the course of the past week, it had remained below 2% rate.

The coastal state now has 13,516 active cases and 9,63,718 patients have recovered from the disease, including 1,630 in the last 24 hours. Of the 66,146 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 2.02% of samples were tested positive.

The Khordha district reported a maximum of 477 fresh infections, followed by Cuttack (164) and Jagatsinghpur (78).

Currently, Khordha is the only district in the State which has been tagged in the COVID Red Zone category with 4,217 active cases while the remaining 29 districts come under either the yellow or green zone.

With 13 fatalities, Khordha district topped the death toll followed by 12 each from Sundargarh and Puri, 11 from Cuttack, 4 from Kendrapada, 3 from Bargarh, 2 each from Balasore and Dhenkanal, and one each from Bhadrak, Balangir, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Nuapada and Sambalpur districts.

“This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19,” the State Health and Family Welfare Department stated in the official Twitter handle.

Over 55% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 66 days, thus indicating the disturbing fact of the doubling of the cumulative fatalities. As many as 3,482 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of over 52 deaths while the cumulative death toll currently stood at 6,236. The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

Odisha has so far conducted over 1.62 crore sample tests, including 66,146 in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate stands at 2.02 percent while the cumulative positivity of the samples tested stood at 6.03%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 97.98% while active cases account for 1.37% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.09% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 3.34% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.11% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.46% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.